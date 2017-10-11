Bret Hart on WCW: “I think WCW would kill any kind of joy in your life”

Oct 11, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

“I think WCW would kill any kind of joy in your life. I think I started to hate money, the money they paid me was insane. I would be off and then they would pay for a first-class plane and car and then just before Eric Bischoff would tell me I had the day off, I didn’t go down to dog it I came to work. They were so bad they would kill any hope in anybody, I don’t have anything good to say about Eric Bischoff or anything he ever did, talk about a midas touch, he had the opposite. He could kill a career and wouldn’t even know it, you could have passion and a genius for the business and he wouldn’t have a clue, he was the worst loser, maggot that ever got into wrestling, he was a nice enough guy, but he was just the worst. They had everything and all they needed was someone who knew what to do, someone with half a brain.”

source: wrestling Podcast ep 154


(Visited 11 times, 11 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: , ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

James Storm on BFG, turning down WWE, babyface vs. heel, future goals, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal