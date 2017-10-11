Bret Hart on WCW: “I think WCW would kill any kind of joy in your life”

“I think WCW would kill any kind of joy in your life. I think I started to hate money, the money they paid me was insane. I would be off and then they would pay for a first-class plane and car and then just before Eric Bischoff would tell me I had the day off, I didn’t go down to dog it I came to work. They were so bad they would kill any hope in anybody, I don’t have anything good to say about Eric Bischoff or anything he ever did, talk about a midas touch, he had the opposite. He could kill a career and wouldn’t even know it, you could have passion and a genius for the business and he wouldn’t have a clue, he was the worst loser, maggot that ever got into wrestling, he was a nice enough guy, but he was just the worst. They had everything and all they needed was someone who knew what to do, someone with half a brain.”

source: wrestling Podcast ep 154





