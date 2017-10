AJPW “Raising an Army Memorial Series 2017 – Tag 5 ~ STAND UP! ROCKSTAR 2” Results – 10/11/17 – Matsumoto, Japan

1. KAI defeated Yohei Nakajima

2. TAJIRI and Keiichi Sato defeated Atsushi Maruyama and Yusuke Okada

3. Shinshu Pro Offer Match

Great Mucha and Hiroshi Torisen defeated THE YOTCHAN and Masked Maruko

4. Zeus and The Bodyguard defeated Koji Iwamoto and Fuminori Abe

5. Jun Akiyama and Takao Omori defeated Atsushi Aoki and Hikaru Sato

6. Triple Crown Championship Prelude

Suwama and Shuji Ishikawa defeated Joe Doering and Danny Jones

7. Six-Man Tag Team Match

NEXTREAM (Kento Miyahara, Naoya Nomura and Yuma Aoyagi) defeated Ryouji Sai, Rikiya Fudo and Ishikiri

