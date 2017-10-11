10/11/17 WWE NXT Coverage

NXT opens with a video recap of Asuka relinquishing the NXT Women’s Championship last month, as well as Kairi Sane winning the Mae Young Classic to earn her way into the Fatal Four-Way Match for the vacant title at NXT TakeOver: Houston. We then see the NXT opening video and then head into the arena.

Match #1: Triple Threat Qualifying Match to Earn Entry into the Fatal Four-Way Match for the vacant NXT Women’s Championship at NXT TakeOver: Houston – Peyton Royce (w/Billie Kay) vs. Liv Morgan vs. Nikki Cross

Cross and Morgan take turns yelling at Royce and then they double clothesline Royce to the floor. Morgan takes Cross down with a head scissors take down and then delivers an enzuiguri to Royce. Cross gets back into the ring and takes Morgan down and then pounds away with rights and lefts. Cross applies a rear naked choke, but Morgan backs her into the corner. Cross holds on and slams Morgan into Royce. Cross goes for a cross-body on Royce and Morgan, but they catch her and slam her to the mat. Royce goes for the cover, but Morgan breaks it up. Royce and Morgan go at it and Royce drops her to the mat. Royce wraps Morgan in a submission in the ropes, but Cross digs her nails into Royce’s midsection and pulls her down to the floor. Cross tosses Royce back into the ring and goes up top. Cross delivers a missile dropkick to Morgan and then drops Royce with a few forearm shots.

Kay gets on the apron, but Cross knocks her back down and then beats down Morgan in the corner. Cross then takes Royce down and then drops Morgan with a cross-body. Cross drops Morgan with a spinning neck-breaker and goes for the cover, but Morgan kicks out at two. Cross takes Morgan to the corner and puts her on the top rope. Royce cut Cross off and slams her down to the mat. Morgan and Royce exchange right hands and then Royce climbs. Cross gets to her feet and suplexes both women down to the mat and all three women are down.

We see Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O’Reilly walk out onto the stage with Taynara Conti. She comes to the ring and trips Cross up. Royce takes advantage and rolls Cross up, but Cross kicks out at two. Cross drops Royce with a neck-breaker and goes for the cover, but Morgan breaks it up. Cross takes Morgan to the corner and delivers the hanging neck-breaker, but Conti breaks up the cover. Royce takes advantage of the distraction and delivers a spinning heel kick and then covers Cross with the fisherman’s suplex.

Winner: Peyton Royce.

We see that Lio Rush and The Velveteen Dream will go one-on-one after the break.

Match #2: Lio Rush vs. The Velveteen Dream

Dream gets into Rush’s face, but Rush responds with a slap. Rush dodges kicks and punches from Dream and then trips him into the corner. Dream comes right back and whips Rush into the corner and then out to the floor. Dream tosses Rush back into the ring and drops him with a lariat. Dream drops a few forearm shots to Rush and then delivers a back-breaker. Dream goes for the cover, but Rush kicks out at two. Dream slaps Rush across the face, but Rush comes back with a roll-up for a one count. Rush delivers a DDT to Dream and goes for another cover, but Dream kicks out at two. Dream goes to the apron and delivers a right hand and then delivers a Death Valley Bomb. Dream goes up top and delivers the Purple Rainmaker and gets the pin fall.

Winner: The Velveteen Dream.

After the match, Dream sit down in the ring like Aleister Black and tells Black to say his name.

We see that Johnny Gargano and Andrade “Cien” Almas will go one-on-one later tonight. We then take a look back to two weeks ago when Lars Sullivan beat Oney Lorcan and then continued to beat him down after the match until Danny Burch made the save. We see that Burch and Sullivan will go one-on-one up next.

—

Match #3: Lars Sullivan vs. Danny Burch

Burch slaps Sullivan across the face and then kicks him in the back of the head. Sullivan comes back with a high knee, but Burch comes back with a kick and then another right hand. Burch runs the ropes, but Sullivan takes him down with a shoulder tackle. Sullivan delivers a few cross-face shots and then tosses him into the corner. Sullivan smashes Burch in the corner and then delivers a delayed vertical suplex. Sullivan picks Burch up, but Burch fights back and delivers a few chops and uppercuts to Sullivan. Sullivan comes back with a running clothesline and then delivers the side spine-buster and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Lars Sullivan.

We take a look back to last week’s main event, which saw Drew McIntyre successfully defend the NXT Championship against Roderick Strong. We then see after the match when The Undisputed Era greeted Strong on the stage after the match. We then see that there will be an exclusive interview with McIntyre on next week’s show.

We see that The Street Profits will be in action after the break.

—

Match #4: The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) vs. Damien Smith and Marcos Estrada

Ford and Smith start the match with a lock up. Ford backs Smith into the corner and then Ford applies a side headlock. Dawkins tags in and he and Ford double team Smith. Dawkins takes out Estrada as well and Ford goes crazy and runs around the ring. Dawkins delviers a splash in the corner and drops Smith with a spine-buster as Ford backs in. Ford delivers the frog splash and gets the pin fall.

Winners: The Street Profits.

