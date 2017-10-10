WWE Hell In a Cell Social Score, SmackDown Promo, WWE Story Time, WWE Main Event

– Below is a preview for this week’s new episode of WWE Story Time on the WWE Network with WWE NXT General Manager William Regal talking about Tajiri:

– Sunday’s WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings. HIAC had 435,000 interactions on Twitter with 64,000 unique authors, down from the 484,000 interactions and 71,000 authors that WWE No Mercy drew. HIAC also had 211,000 Facebook interactions with 122,000 unique authors. That is down from the 234,000 interactions and 130,000 unique authors that No Mercy drew.

– WWE taped the following matches tonight in Indianapolis for this week’s Main Event episode:

* Rhyno and Heath Slater vs. Dash Wilder and Curt Hawkins

* Akira Tozawa vs. Tony Nese

– WWE has announced that AJ Styles will get his rematch from new WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin on tonight’s SmackDown. Below is a promo for the show, featuring the fallout from Hell In a Cell:

