WWE 205 Live Update for Tonight, Mickie James Talks Induction (Video), Nikki Bella

– WWE posted this video of Mickie James discussing her induction into the Native American Music Awards Hall of Fame this Saturday night. Mickie will then face RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss at the October 22nd TLC pay-per-view.

– As noted, tonight’s WWE 205 Live will feature TJP vs. Rich Swann plus an appearance by new WWE Cruiserweight Champion Kalisto. WWE announced the following on Kalisto and former champion Enzo Amore for tonight’s show:

Will Enzo Amore invoke his rematch clause against new WWE Cruiserweight Champion Kalisto? Last night on Raw, Enzo Amore’s gift of gab got him into a tight spot with Raw General Manager Kurt Angle. The Certified G believed took issue with Kalistio receiving a WWE Cruiserweight Championship opportunity at WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs. Angle listened to Enzo’s complaints and responded by telling The Realest Guy in the Room he would defend the WWE Cruiserweight Championship against Kalisto later that evening in a Lumberjack Match. With few allies outside the ring, Enzo battled the Lucha Libre sensation but lost the WWE Cruiserweight Championship following a jaw-dropping Salida del Sol from the top rope. The era of Enzo was over as Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali hoisted the new WWE Cruiserweight Champion on their shoulders in celebration. Following his victory, Kalisto dedicated the match to WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero, whose birthday was last night. For his part, Enzo was angered by the outcome of the match, specifically blaming Ali, who pulled Enzo from the ring during a pinfall in retaliation for Enzo attacking him earlier in the bout. Has Kalisto restored the dignity of the division that the WWE 205 Live roster feels was lacking during Enzo’s reign, or will The Certified G invoke his rematch clause and attempt to win back his lady?

– Nikki Bella posted the following on last night’s Dancing With The Stars performance, which was inspired by her WWE comeback:

Last night was such a memorable night. Everyone’s story was so touching. So much strength and bravery. I give so much credit to all of the pros that told everyone’s incredible story through dance. What an emotional night! Thank you @theartemc for helping me share mine! #teamsmackdown #fearlessnikki #stayfearless #totallyfearless #bellaarmy #dwts

