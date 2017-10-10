What Happened After RAW, Sister Abigail Speaks (Video), Emma – Asuka Exchange

Oct 10, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– It looks like the rumors of Bray Wyatt wrestling as Sister Abigail at TLC are true as Wyatt introduced Abigail like we’ve never seen on last night’s WWE RAW in a segment with Finn Balor. WWE has not officially announced Balor vs. Abigail as of this writing. You can see video from tonight’s wacky segment below:

– The dark main event after last night’s RAW in Indianapolis saw RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose retain over Cesaro & Sheamus.

– As noted, Emma won a Fatal 5 Way on last night’s WWE RAW to earn a match against Asuka at WWE TLC, in what will be Asuka’s main roster debut. This is a rematch from their battle at WWE NXT “Takeover: London” in December 2015. The two had this Twitter exchange after their TLC match was announced:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 22 times, 22 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

James Storm on BFG, turning down WWE, babyface vs. heel, future goals, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal