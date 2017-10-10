This Day In Wrestling History – October 10th

1993 – La Diabolica defeats Xochitl Hamada, to win the CMLL World Women’s Championship.

1998 – The Border Patrol (Agent Gunn & Agent Maxx) defeat Barry Windham & Tully Blanchard, to win the NWA World Tag Team Championship.

2003 – Kintaro Kanemura & Tetsuhiro Kuroda defeat Kohei Sato & Hirotaka Yokoi, to win the AJPW All Asia Tag Team Championship.

2003 – NWA’s 55th Anniversary Show is held in Parkersburg, WV over a two-night span. Below are some of the results from the first night.

– Kevin Rhodes defeats CB Kool, to win the NWA Florida Junior Heavyweight Championship.

– The Hawaiian Power Company (Kapu & Tiki) defeat Chris Cavanaugh & Cholo, to retain the NWA Hawaii Tag Team Championship.

– Spyder defeats Fergal Devitt, to become the first NWA British Commonwealth Heavyweight Champion.

– In a Title vs. Title Match, Ricky Murdock defeats Shane Somers, to retain the NWA National Heavyweight Championship, AND win the NWA Missouri Heavyweight Championship.

– Chance Prophet defeats Trik Nasty, to retain the NWA Bluegrass Heavyweight Championship.

2009 – In a Six-Way Elimination Match, Tyler Black defeats Chris Hero, Colt Cabana, Claudio Castagnoli, Delirious, and Roderick Strong, to win the ROH Survival of the Fittest tournament.

2010 – TNA Bound For Glory is held in Daytona Beach, FL in front of 3,500 fans.

– The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) defeat Generation Me (Max Buck & Jeremy Buck), to retain the TNA World Tag Team Championship.

– In a Four Corners Match, Tara defeats Angelina Love, Madison Rayne, and Velvet Sky, to win the TNA Knockouts Championship. Mickie James served as special guest referee.

– Ink Inc. (Jesse Neal & Shannon Moore) defeat Orlando Jordan & Eric Young.

– Jay Lethal defeats Douglas Williams, to retain the X Division Championship.

– Rob Van Dam defeats Abyss, in a Monster’s Ball Match.

– In a Three-on-Two Handicap Match, The Band (Kevin Nash, Sting, & D’Angelo Dinero) defeat Samoa Joe & Jeff Jarrett.

– In a Lethal Lockdown Match, EV 2.0 (Raven, Rhino, Sabu, Tommy Dreamer, & Stevie Richards) defeat Fortune (AJ Styles, Kazarian, Matt Morgan, James Storm, & Robert Roode).

– In a Three-Way Match, Jeff Hardy defeats Kurt Angle and Mr. Anderson, to win the vacant TNA World Heavyweight Championship. Since Angle lost, he had to retire.

2011 – The No Remorse Corps (Davey Richards & Rocky Romero) defeat Prince Devitt & Ryusuke Taguchi, to win the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship. Also, Masato Tanaka defeats MVP, to win the IWGP Intercontinental Championship.

2015 – Joey Janela defeats Tim Donst, to win the CZW Wired Championship. Elsewhere, Madison Eagles defeats Nicole Matthews, to win the SHIMMER Championship (No Disqualification Match).

2016 – The Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa) defeat War Machine (Hanson & Raymond Rowe), to win the IWGP Tag Team Championship.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: 3-time CZW World Tag Team Champion, Joker (34 years old); Ring of Honor’s Jay White (25 years old); and SHINE Wrestling’s Miss Rachel (33 years old).

Today would have been the 70th birthday for British legend Giant Haystacks, who briefly competed in WCW as ‘Loch Ness.’

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)