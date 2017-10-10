This Day In Wrestling History – October 10th

Oct 10, 2017 - by Bill Fenbers

1993La Diabolica defeats Xochitl Hamada, to win the CMLL World Women’s Championship.

1998The Border Patrol (Agent Gunn & Agent Maxx) defeat Barry Windham & Tully Blanchard, to win the NWA World Tag Team Championship.

2003Kintaro Kanemura & Tetsuhiro Kuroda defeat Kohei Sato & Hirotaka Yokoi, to win the AJPW All Asia Tag Team Championship.

2003 – NWA’s 55th Anniversary Show is held in Parkersburg, WV over a two-night span.  Below are some of the results from the first night.

Kevin Rhodes defeats CB Kool, to win the NWA Florida Junior Heavyweight Championship.
The Hawaiian Power Company (Kapu & Tiki) defeat Chris Cavanaugh & Cholo, to retain the NWA Hawaii Tag Team Championship.
Spyder defeats Fergal Devitt, to become the first NWA British Commonwealth Heavyweight Champion.
– In a Title vs. Title Match, Ricky Murdock defeats Shane Somers, to retain the NWA National Heavyweight Championship, AND win the NWA Missouri Heavyweight Championship.
Chance Prophet defeats Trik Nasty, to retain the NWA Bluegrass Heavyweight Championship.

2009 – In a Six-Way Elimination Match, Tyler Black defeats Chris Hero, Colt Cabana, Claudio Castagnoli, Delirious, and Roderick Strong, to win the ROH Survival of the Fittest tournament.

2010 – TNA Bound For Glory is held in Daytona Beach, FL in front of 3,500 fans.

The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) defeat Generation Me (Max Buck & Jeremy Buck), to retain the TNA World Tag Team Championship.
– In a Four Corners Match, Tara defeats Angelina Love, Madison Rayne, and Velvet Sky, to win the TNA Knockouts Championship.  Mickie James served as special guest referee.
Ink Inc. (Jesse Neal & Shannon Moore) defeat Orlando Jordan & Eric Young.
Jay Lethal defeats Douglas Williams, to retain the X Division Championship.
Rob Van Dam defeats Abyss, in a Monster’s Ball Match.
– In a Three-on-Two Handicap Match, The Band (Kevin Nash, Sting, & D’Angelo Dinero) defeat Samoa Joe & Jeff Jarrett.
– In a Lethal Lockdown Match, EV 2.0 (Raven, Rhino, Sabu, Tommy Dreamer, & Stevie Richards) defeat Fortune (AJ Styles, Kazarian, Matt Morgan, James Storm, & Robert Roode).
– In a Three-Way Match, Jeff Hardy defeats Kurt Angle and Mr. Anderson, to win the vacant TNA World Heavyweight Championship.  Since Angle lost, he had to retire.

2011The No Remorse Corps (Davey Richards & Rocky Romero) defeat Prince Devitt & Ryusuke Taguchi, to win the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship.  Also, Masato Tanaka defeats MVP, to win the IWGP Intercontinental Championship.

2015Joey Janela defeats Tim Donst, to win the CZW Wired Championship.  Elsewhere, Madison Eagles defeats Nicole Matthews, to win the SHIMMER Championship (No Disqualification Match).

2016The Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa) defeat War Machine (Hanson & Raymond Rowe), to win the IWGP Tag Team Championship.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO:  3-time CZW World Tag Team Champion, Joker (34 years old);  Ring of Honor’s Jay White (25 years old);  and SHINE Wrestling’s Miss Rachel (33 years old).

Today would have been the 70th birthday for British legend Giant Haystacks, who briefly competed in WCW as ‘Loch Ness.’

