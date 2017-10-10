Sting to travel to Dubai for WWE 2K18 launch party

WWE Hall of Famer Sting will travel to Dubai on behalf of WWE and 2K for the official launch of WWE 2K18 on Tuesday, October 17. The event will take place at the Virgin Megastore at the Mall of the Emirates between 7PM and 9PM. Ever since officially retiring, Sting has only made a couple of appearances on behalf of the company. His involvement with 2K in 2015 brought him to WWE for the first time ever, leading him to a match against Triple H at WrestleMania 31 and his final match against Seth Rollins at Night of Champions. “The WWE Universe in the Middle East are some of the most passionate in the world,” Sting said. “I am looking forward to visiting Dubai and celebrating the launch of WWE 2K18 with them.” WWE 2K18 will be released nationwide on October 13.

