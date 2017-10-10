Report: Neville Walks Out of Raw, Quits WWE

Oct 10, 2017 - by Michael Riba

According to the Twitter account @WrestleVotes, Neville reportedly quit and walked out on WWE yesterday prior to RAW.

Ryan Satin of ProWrestlingSheet.com is reporting that, while this hasn’t been confirmed, there appears to be some truth to the story and it’s possible that Neville asked for his release.

According to reports, Neville was originally scheduled to face Enzo Amore in the Lumberjack Match on RAW and was scheduled to lose the match.

Stay tuned for any further details as they become available.

