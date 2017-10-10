New T-Shirt for The Shield, John Laurinaitis on Nikki Bella – DWTS, WWE NXT Promo

Oct 10, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– As noted, Liv Morgan vs. Peyton Royce vs. Nikki Cross will take place on this week’s WWE NXT to determine one of Kairi Sane’s opponents for the Fatal 4 Way to crown a new NXT Women’s Champion at the “Takeover: War Games” event during Survivor Series weekend. Below is a promo for this week’s episode:

– Stepdad John Laurinaitis tweeted the following on last night’s Dancing With The Stars performance by Nikki Bella, which was inspired by her comeback to WWE:

– As seen below, WWE Shop has already released a new t-shirt for The Shield after their big reunion on last night’s RAW. Remember to visit WWE Shop via this link to save on your purchases.

