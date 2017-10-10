New #1 Contenders to the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Titles Determined (Photos, Video)

Oct 10, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown opened with new SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos giving props to The New Day for their brutal Cell match at Sunday’s WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.

The segment was interrupted by The Hype Bros, Breezango, The Ascension and the team of Chad Gable & Jason Jordan. SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan then made a Fatal 4 Way to crown new #1 contenders, which saw Gable & Jordan get the win.

No word yet on when Gable & Jordan will get their title shot from The Usos but it will likely come before the November 19th WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view.

Below are photos and videos from tonight’s opening segment & match:

