New #1 Contenders to the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Titles Determined (Photos, Video)
Tonight’s WWE SmackDown opened with new SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos giving props to The New Day for their brutal Cell match at Sunday’s WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.
The segment was interrupted by The Hype Bros, Breezango, The Ascension and the team of Chad Gable & Jason Jordan. SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan then made a Fatal 4 Way to crown new #1 contenders, which saw Gable & Jordan get the win.
No word yet on when Gable & Jordan will get their title shot from The Usos but it will likely come before the November 19th WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view.
Below are photos and videos from tonight’s opening segment & match:
Kicking off #SDLive tonight…
None other than the NEWWWW SmackDown #TagTeamChampions, The @WWEUsos! #5time #DownSinceDayOne pic.twitter.com/MIesLdU3jD
— WWE (@WWE) October 11, 2017
Need they remind you?
The @WWEUsos got the whole #SDLive tag team division on 🔒 pic.twitter.com/JyBFSpAENh
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 11, 2017
#TheNewDay may have something to say after going to WAR with The @WWEUsos inside #HellInACell… #SDLive #HIAC pic.twitter.com/pMQ4PL1jjw
— WWE (@WWE) October 11, 2017
"See that's the problem right there. Same two teams. Every week. Taking all the credit…" – @MojoRawleyWWE #SDLive @ZackRyder pic.twitter.com/QkIpZq6Q5F
— WWE (@WWE) October 11, 2017
Has their experience inside #HellInACell formed…a BOND between The @WWEUsos and @WWEBigE @TrueKofi & @XavierWoodsPhD? #SDLive #HIAC pic.twitter.com/6Qz8v1GpWb
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 11, 2017
It seems The #HypeBros aren't the only team that has something to say to The @WWEUsos & #TheNewDay… #SDLive @WWEGable @Sheltyb803 pic.twitter.com/ZHuZV0N1h4
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 11, 2017
#TheAscension following @MmmGorgeous & @WWEFandango everywhere got #Breezango like 😵😵😵#SDLive pic.twitter.com/Te7gtabjIq
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 11, 2017
Did we just witness as #UceTruce?! #SDLive #TagTeamChampions @WWEUsos have nothing but RESPECT for #TheNewDay after their war at #HIAC. pic.twitter.com/aoHBk5ogq5
— WWE (@WWE) October 11, 2017
NEXT on #SDLive…@KonnorWWE & @ViktorRiseWWE vs. @MmmGorgeous & @WWEFandango vs. @ZackRyder & @MojoRawleyWWE vs. @WWEGable & @Sheltyb803! pic.twitter.com/pfQiWvUFf6
— WWE (@WWE) October 11, 2017
FLYING BROSKI as these four teams compete for a future opportunity at the @WWEUsos' #SDLive #TagTeamTitles! #Fatal4Way pic.twitter.com/vAExweR5K1
— WWE (@WWE) October 11, 2017
An opportunity to challenge #SDLive #TagTeamChampions @WWEUsos is ON THE LINE in tonight's #Fatal4Way… and things are getting TENSE! pic.twitter.com/0zihdX7ZUG
— WWE (@WWE) October 11, 2017
Yep, the stakes are PRETTY HIGH! #SDLive #Fatal4Way pic.twitter.com/B7gSVD0742
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 11, 2017
Oh, they're on the same page, alright!@WWEGable & @Sheltyb803 will have an opportunity at the #SDLive #TagTeamTitles vs. The @WWEUsos! pic.twitter.com/xY4KcAfP9f
— WWE (@WWE) October 11, 2017
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More