New #1 Contenders to the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Titles Determined (Photos, Video)

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown opened with new SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos giving props to The New Day for their brutal Cell match at Sunday’s WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.

The segment was interrupted by The Hype Bros, Breezango, The Ascension and the team of Chad Gable & Jason Jordan. SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan then made a Fatal 4 Way to crown new #1 contenders, which saw Gable & Jordan get the win.

No word yet on when Gable & Jordan will get their title shot from The Usos but it will likely come before the November 19th WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view.

Below are photos and videos from tonight’s opening segment & match:

Need they remind you? The @WWEUsos got the whole #SDLive tag team division on 🔒 pic.twitter.com/JyBFSpAENh — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 11, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)