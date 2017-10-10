Kevin Owens – Sami Zayn Update, WWE 2K18 Battle Royal Video, Seth Rollins – Kalisto

– The upcoming WWE 2K18 video game will allow 8 virtual Superstars to compete in the ring at once, as seen in this new video that shows the women of RAW vs. the women of SmackDown in a Battle Royal:

#WWE2K18 now allows 8 virtual Superstars to compete in the ring at once, and the Women of #RAW & #SDLive show us how it's done! @WWEgames pic.twitter.com/e4xTtHO3EF — WWE (@WWE) October 9, 2017

– After Sami Zayn turned heel and helped Kevin Owens defeat SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon in the main event of Sunday’s WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view, Owens interfered and helped Sami defeat Mike Kanellis at last night’s WWE live event in Lansing, Michigan. Owens cut a promo after the match on how he and Sami defeated Shane on Sunday.

– As noted, the dark main event after last night’s WWE RAW saw RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose retain over Sheamus & Cesaro. The match started with Rollins wearing the gear of new WWE Cruiserweight Kalisto and starting a “lucha!” chant. Below are photos and a video of the moment:

Dark Match and Seth is wearing Kalisto’s shredder jacket pic.twitter.com/A157BB2vLc — Boo Beringer (@drewberinger) October 10, 2017

Dark match is BAR vs. Dean and Seth. Seth likes Lucha things. #Raw pic.twitter.com/RyiS8bHNek — Mike (@MikeMifflin11) October 10, 2017

