Blade Runner 2049 movie with Dave Bautista opens in #1 spot

Oct 10, 2017 - by Colin Vassallo

Blade Runner 2049, featuring former WWE champion Dave Bautista in one of the leading roles, debuted in first place on the box office chart with $32.7 million.

The movie, which arrives 35 years after the original one, also has Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Barkhad Abdi, Robin Wright, and Jared Leto as part of the cast. The $32.7 million figure was well way below the studio expectations so while it did take the #1 spot on the chart, it was a big disappointment.

Blade Runner 2049 also made $49.2 million in foreign box office receipts, sending its total worldwide to $81,987,030 in its opening weekend.

Bautista has a few movies lined up including Escape Plan 2 and 3, Final Score, Hotel Artemis, and most importantly Avengers: Infinity War.

Post Category: News     Tags:

