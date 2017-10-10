10/9/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – East Lansing, Michigan

1. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Fatal Four-Way Match

The Usos defeated The New Day, Breezango, & Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin

2. Bobby Roode defeated Dolph Ziggler

3. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Tye Dillinger and The Hype Bros defeated Aiden English and The Ascension

4. Randy Orton defeated Rusev

5. 4-on-3 Handicap Match

Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Naomi defeated Natalya, Lana, Carmella, and Tamina

6. Sami Zayn defeated Mike Kanellis

-The crowd booed Zayn throughout the match and Zayn won after Kevin Owens appeared and congratulated Kanellis on Maria’s pregnancy, which provided the distraction for Zayn to win.

7. Shinsuke Nakamura and AJ Styles defeated Jinder Mahal and Baron Corbin

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)