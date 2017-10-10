10/10/17 WWE 205 Live Coverage

205 Live opens with a recap of last night’s Raw, which saw Kalisto defeat Enzo Amore in a Lumberjack Match to win the WWE Cruiserweight Championship. We see the 205 Live opening video and then Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness welcome us to the show. We see that Kalisto will be on the show later on, as well as Rich Swann and TJP battling in a 2-Out-of-3 Falls Match.

Renee Young introduces the new WWE Cruiserweight Champion, Kalisto. Before Kalisto can say much, he is interrupted by Enzo Amore and Ariya Daivari. Amore says he isn’t here to crash Kalisto’s party, but he is the life of the party. Amore says Kalisto is the Cruiserweight Champion, but it doesn’t matter because this is still the Zo Show. He says he is the Godfather of the Cruiserweight Division and all of the “Loserweights” are his sons. Amore says all of the guys who enjoy the fruits of his labor are the same guys who lifted Kalisto on their shoulders last night. Kalisto says a win is a win, he won, and Enzo lost. Amore says Kalisto won by a millimeter and the title has never looked worse. Amore says he is going to take the title back as TLC and Daivari gets into the ring. Amore joins him and they beat down Kalisto. Mustafa Ali’s music hits and he rushes to the ring to make the save. Amore and Daivari leave the ring as Ali and Kalisto stare them down.

We see that Rich Swann and TJP will battle in a 2-Out-of-3 Falls Match up next.

Match #1: 2-Out-of-3 Falls Match – Rich Swann vs. TJP

Swann takes out TJP before the bell, but TJP comes back and slams Swann into the barricades. TJP tosses Swann into the ring and the bell rings. TJP keeps on the attack and slams Swann to the outside and then back into the ring and goes for the knee bar. Swann quickly counters and rolls TJP up for a three count.

Winner of Fall One: Rich Swann.

TJP goes crazy and slams Swann down to the mat. TJP goes for a quick cover, but Swann kicks out at two. TJP stomps away on Swann and then slams him down to the mat. TJP connects with a dropkick and gloats in the corner. Swann comes back with a dropkick of his own, but TJP comes back with a springboard forearm. TJP goes for the cover, but Swann kicks out at two. TJP applies a rear chin-lock down on the mat, but Swann fights back to his feet. Swann delivers a cross-body and goes for the cover, but TJP quickly kicks out. TJP comes back and locks in the Cloverleaf submission, but Swann gets to the ropes. TJP slams Swann into the corner and then goes for the cover, but Swann kicks out at two. Swann comes right back with a kick to the face. Swann delivers a Tiger Driver and goes for the cover, but TJP kicks out at two. TJP comes back with a kick to the face, but Swann delivers a standing hurricanrana. Swann goes for the standing splash, but TJP gets the knees up. TJP goes for the cover, but Swann kicks out at two. Both men get to their feet and deliver dueling clotheslines.

Swann gets to his feet and delivers a right hand, but TJP comes back with a dropkick to the knee. TJP tosses Swann back into the ring and springboards back in, but Swann catches him with a roundhouse kick. Swann goes for the cover, but TJP kicks out at two. Swann climbs up top, but TJP stops him. TJP drops Swann into the knee bar submission but Swann makes it to the ropes. Swann comes back and delivers a Michinoku Driver and then delivers a standing Phoenix Splash. Swann goes for the cover, but TJP kicks out at two. Swann goes up top and delivers another Phoenix Splash and gets the pin fall.

Winner of Fall Two and winner of the match: Rich Swann.

