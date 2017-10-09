WWE Cruiserweight Title Match Announced for TLC

Oct 9, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

WWE has just announced that Enzo Amore will defend his WWE Cruiserweight Title against Kalisto at the October 22nd WWE TLC pay-per-view.

Below is the updated TLC card going into tonight’s RAW:

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Kalisto vs. Enzo Amore

RAW Women’s Title Match
Mickie James vs. Alexa Bliss

Asuka makes her main roster debut

