WWE Cruiserweight Title Match Announced for TLC

WWE has just announced that Enzo Amore will defend his WWE Cruiserweight Title against Kalisto at the October 22nd WWE TLC pay-per-view.

Below is the updated TLC card going into tonight’s RAW:

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Kalisto vs. Enzo Amore

RAW Women’s Title Match

Mickie James vs. Alexa Bliss

Asuka makes her main roster debut

