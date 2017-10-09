This Day In Wrestling History – October 9th

1981 – Bruiser Brody defeats Dory Funk, Jr., to win the NWA International Heavyweight Championship.

1982 – Nick Bockwinkel defeats Otto Wanz, to win the AWA World Heavyweight Championship.

1995 – The Monday Night War continued; WCW Monday Nitro tied WWF Monday Night RAW, 2.6 to 2.6 in the ratings.

1999 – In a Four-Way Dance, Lobo & T.C.K. defeat John Zandig & Nick Gage, Johnny Kashmere & Robbie Mireno, and Diablos Macabre & Middknight, to win the CZW World Tag Team Championship.

2000 – In the Monday Night Wars, WWF RAW IS WAR (5.4 TV rating) beats WCW Monday Nitro (2.5 rating). On Nitro, Misfits In Action (Corporal Cajun & Lieutenant Loco) defeat Sean O’Haire & Mark Jindrak to win the WCW World Tag Team Championship; O’Haire & Jindrak win the titles back later that night, in a rematch.

2002 – In a Ladder Match, Syxx-Pac defeats Kid Kash, Tony Mamaluke, Ace Steel, AJ Styles, Jose Maximo, and Joel Maximo, to win the vacant NWA-TNA X Division Championship.

2004 – Kensuke Sasaki defeats Kazuyuki Fujita, to win the IWGP Heavyweight Championship.

2005 – WWE No Mercy, a SmackDown-exclusive event, is held in Houston in front of 7,000 fans. This was the final pay-per-view appearance for Eddie Guerrero.

Sunday Night Heat:

– William Regal & Paul Burchill defeat Paul London & Brian Kendrick.

No Mercy PPV:

– In a Six-Person Inter-gender Tag Team Match, Christy Hemme and The Legion of Doom (Animal & Heidenreich) defeat MNM (Joey Mercury, Johnny Nitro, & Melina).

– Bobby Lashley defeats Simon Dean.

– In a Fatal 4-Way Match, Chris Benoit defeats Booker T, Christian, and Orlando Jordan, to retain the WWE United States Championship.

– Mr. Kennedy defeats Hardcore Holly.

– JBL (with Jillian Hall) defeats Rey Mysterio.

– Randy & Bob Orton defeat The Undertaker, in a Handicap Casket Match.

– Juventud defeats Nunzio, to win the WWE Cruiserweight Championship.

– Batista defeats Eddie Guerrero, to retain the World Heavyweight Championship

2011 – In a Tables, Ladders, & Chairs Match, La Legion Extranjera (Abyss & Chessman) defeat Extreme Tiger & Jack Evans, to win the AAA World Tag Team Championship.

2016 – WWE No Mercy, a SmackDown-exclusive pay-per-view, is held in Sacramento, CA in front of 14,324 fans.

Pre-show:

– In an Eight-Man Tag Team Match, The Hype Bros. (Zack Ryder & Mojo Rawley) and American Alpha (Chad Gable & Jason Jordan) defeat The Vaudevillains (Simon Gotch & Aiden English) and The Ascension (Viktor & Konnor).

No Mercy PPV:

– In a Triple Threat Match, AJ Styles defeats John Cena and Dean Ambrose, to retain the WWE World Championship.

– Nikki Bella defeats Carmella.

– Heath Slater & Rhyno defeat The Usos (Jimmy & Jey) to retain the SmackDown Tag Team Championship.

– Baron Corbin defeat Jack Swagger.

– In a Title vs. Career Match, Dolph Ziggler defeats The Miz, to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Ziggler would have retired had he lost this match.

– Naomi defeats Alexa Bliss.

– Bray Wyatt defeats Randy Orton.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: $1,000,000 Tough Enough winner Daniel Puder (36 years old); 2-time ECW Tag Team Champion & 21-time WWF/E Hardcore Champion Stevie Richards (46 years old); former WWF Women’s Champion Rockin’ Robin (53 years old); past RAW guest-host Sharon Osbourne (65 years old); and current AJPW Gaora TV Champion Jun Akiyama (48 year old).

Today would have been the 50th birthday for WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero. Today would’ve been the 85th birthday for NWA Hall of Famer Gene LeBell.

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)