The Shield With a New Shirt Available at WWE Shop; Match Announced for TLC Pay-Per-View

Oct 9, 2017 - by Bill Fenbers

With The Shield reuniting, there’s a new shirt available from WWE Shop.

Also announced on Monday Night RAW, The Shield will face The Miz, Cesaro, and Sheamus, in a Six-Man Tables, Ladders, & Chairs Match, at the WWE:  TLC pay-per-view on October 22nd.

