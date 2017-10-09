The Shield With a New Shirt Available at WWE Shop; Match Announced for TLC Pay-Per-View
With The Shield reuniting, there’s a new shirt available from WWE Shop.
Do you believe in #TheShield? Get the new authentic tee at #WWEShop. #WWE #ShieldUnitedhttps://t.co/psvpQ6eGwI pic.twitter.com/DtQ0EHzs9R
— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) October 10, 2017
Also announced on Monday Night RAW, The Shield will face The Miz, Cesaro, and Sheamus, in a Six-Man Tables, Ladders, & Chairs Match, at the WWE: TLC pay-per-view on October 22nd.
Per #RAW GM @RealKurtAngle, @mikethemiz, @WWECesaro and @WWESheamus will battle THE SHIELD in a #TLCMatch at #WWETLC! #TheShield pic.twitter.com/3CBm83IPqY
— WWE (@WWE) October 10, 2017
