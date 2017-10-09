The Shield With a New Shirt Available at WWE Shop; Match Announced for TLC Pay-Per-View

With The Shield reuniting, there’s a new shirt available from WWE Shop.

Also announced on Monday Night RAW, The Shield will face The Miz, Cesaro, and Sheamus, in a Six-Man Tables, Ladders, & Chairs Match, at the WWE: TLC pay-per-view on October 22nd.

