The Hype Bros on Their Latest Loss, WWE HIAC Attendance and Opening Video Package

Oct 9, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is the “Welcome To Hell” opening video package used for last night’s WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view:

– Tom Phillips announced a sold out crowd of 16,206 fans at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan for last night’s Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.

– Sunday’s Hell In a Cell Kickoff pre-show saw Zack Ryder and Mojo Rawley lose to Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable as their losing streak continues. There was no tension teased between the two this week but The Hype Bros did tweet the following after the match:

