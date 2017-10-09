New WWE Cruiserweight Champion Crowned on Tonight’s RAW (Video, Photos)
The main event of tonight’s WWE RAW in Indianapolis saw Kalisto defeat Enzo Amore in a Lumberjack Match to become the new WWE Cruiserweight Champion.
This is Kalisto’s first run with the title after joining the cruiserweight division just last week. Enzo just won the title back at the September 24th WWE No Mercy pay-per-view, defeating Neville.
Below are photos and videos from tonight’s title change:
The @WWEUniverse FEELS IT! Will @KalistoWWE become the NEW #Cruiserweight Champion RIGHT NOW? #RAW #205Live @real1 pic.twitter.com/M2bEdixemA
— WWE (@WWE) October 10, 2017
Or will @real1 be walking in….
… and walking out of Indianapolis as the REALEST #Cruiserweight champ in the room? #RAW #205Live pic.twitter.com/QusLUpIaOl
— WWE (@WWE) October 10, 2017
INCOMING!!! #RAW #205Live #LumberjackMatch @KalistoWWE @real1 pic.twitter.com/XbXIZFd76L
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 10, 2017
.@real1 and @KalistoWWE are giving everything they have, but only ONE #Cruiserweight can walk out of Indianapolis with the title! #RAW pic.twitter.com/RPwjqBmFIG
— 205Live (@WWE205Live) October 10, 2017
They all FALL DOWN…#RAW #205Live #LumberjackMatch @real1 @KalistoWWE pic.twitter.com/XZgV2KYpyf
— WWE (@WWE) October 10, 2017
The era of @real1 is OVER as @KalistoWWE captures the @WWE #Cruiserweight Championship on #RAW! #205Live pic.twitter.com/UwBw5CZseN
— WWE (@WWE) October 10, 2017
LUCHA! LUCHA! LUCHA!
Congratulations to NEW #Cruiserweight Champion, @KalistoWWE!!! #RAW #205Live #LumberjackMatch pic.twitter.com/pA4pxglGl9
— WWE (@WWE) October 10, 2017
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.
