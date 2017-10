NEW Hoch Explosiv VII Results – Hessdorf, Germany – 10/7/17

1. NEW World Heavyweight Title – #1 Contendership Match

Juvenile X (w/ T-K-O) defeated Demolition Davies (w/ Kat Siren)

2. Tom La Ruffa defeated Dante Kennedy

3. Team Turbulence (Tommy Tornado & Tommy Turbulence) defeated Balian Bull & Jack Wilder

4. Fast Time Moodo defeated Scott Iron

5. NEW World Internet Championship – Tables, Ladders & Kendosticks Match

T-K-O defeated Tommy Blue Eyes (c)

5. Georg “Schorschi” Gwärch defeated Yuri Gromow

6. NEW World Internet Title #1 Contendership – 3-Way Falls Count Anywhere Match

Boris Pain defeated Aziz Adamant and Marc Empire

7. Schizo Rik Stalwart defeated Janni Jarruk

8. New World Heavyweight Championship – No DQ 3-Way Match

Cyanide (c) defeated Mexx and Maveric Cross

