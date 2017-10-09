Natalya Neidhart breaks PPV record for most appearances by a female

Natalya has surpassed Trish Stratus for the most appearances on a WWE pay-per-view with last night’s Smackdown Women’s title match against Charlotte.

“It’s a huge honor because Trish Stratus is somebody that I absolutely idolize and look up to. She’s a huge reason why I’m here today,” Natalya told WWE.com. Nattie admitted that she wasn’t aware that she was about to break the record until someone mentioned it to her.

In her reaction to the record being broken, fellow Canadian Trish Stratus said that Nattie is the hardest working WWE Superstar on the roster so it’s not surprising that she is the one who broke it. “In the ring she is as solid as it gets, as a performer she always delivers, and she is a excellent representative of not only the company but of woman in wrestling. She truly exemplifies what you can accomplish through hard work and what can happen when you follow your passion.” Trish said in comments given to her website TrishStratus.com.

The two unfortunately never worked together as Stratus retired just before Nattie signed a developmental deal with WWE.





(Visited 15 times, 15 visits today)