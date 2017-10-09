Medical Update on Shane McMahon Following Hell in a Cell

WWE.com is reporting that Shane McMahon was taken to a local medical facility in Detroit, following Sunday night’s Hell in a Cell Match against Kevin Owens. Shane is reported to possibly have multiple injuries, including neck trauma, a dislocated shoulder, and fractured ribs. Nothing has been confirmed at this time.

Shane was carried out of the arena on a stretcher, after leaping off the top of the cell and crashing through an announce table Kevin Owens was lying on. Owens was pulled off the table at the last minute by Sami Zayn before Shane crashed through it. Zayn would then help Owens cover Shane for the pin on the floor. outside the cage area.

SOURCE: WWE.com

