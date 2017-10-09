Big Six-Man Match Announced for WWE TLC
Tonight’s WWE RAW saw Roman Reigns reunite The Shield with RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose, to take out The Bar and The Miz on MizTV. RAW General Manager Kurt Angle has announced The Shield vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Cesaro and Sheamus in a Tables, Ladders & Chairs match for the October 22nd TLC pay-per-view.
Below is the updated card for TLC:
Tables, Ladders & Chairs Match
The Shield (Roman Reigns and RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose) vs. Cesaro, Sheamus and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Kalisto vs. Enzo Amore
RAW Women’s Title Match
Mickie James vs. Alexa Bliss
Asuka makes her main roster debut
