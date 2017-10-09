Asuka’s RAW Debut Opponent for WWE TLC Confirmed, Updated Card

Oct 9, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

Emma won a Fatal 5 Way over Sasha Banks, Bayley, Dana Brooke and Alicia Fox on tonight’s WWE RAW to earn the shot against Asuka in her main roster debut at the WWE TLC pay-per-view.

Below is the updated card for the October 22nd TLC pay-per-view:

Tables, Ladders & Chairs 3-on-4 Match
The Shield (Roman Reigns and RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose) vs. Braun Strowman, Cesaro, Sheamus and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Kalisto vs. Enzo Amore

RAW Women’s Title Match
Mickie James vs. Alexa Bliss

Asuka vs. Emma

