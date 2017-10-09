AS I SEE IT

So what do you do when you sign a well-known Japanese wrestler…one with the charisma to get even one of your own crowds excited to the point they sing along with his entrance music (done by your own people), even though these fans know comparatively little of his history in Japan?

Do you make sure that the announcer who got the Japanese wrestler over to an American audience for the first time…is the one calling his matches, and adding his masterful touch to getting over your new Japanese signee. Nope, you bully the announcer, chase him out of the company; get torn to pieces publicly for doing so, and exile him to your online only NXT show…far away from the wrestler he could get over.

Do you finally have your new signee win the WWE title over an unpopular heel champion, despite interference by the heel’s lackeys…overcoming the odds?

Do you even have the popular Japanese wrestler go over by DQ and not win the title…so it can lead to a third and final match?

Nope. Instead, you have Shinsuke Nakamura job clean…again…to Jinder Mahal after distraction by the Singh Brothers. You begin the process of neutering Shinsuke Nakamura’s aura to make him “just another guy”.

Then, you wonder why RAW and Smackdown ratings are dropping; in part because of NFL season…but also because of the same stale booking, over and over and over again. When fans give you a clear indication via social media, TV ratings, and most other ways that your latest Chernobyl Mutant From Hell isn’t getting over…you just tell them they’ll take it and like it. Oh…and you have a part-time Chernobyl Mutant From Hell champion on your other show.

To boot, the star of your Hell In A Cell PPV isn’t one of your wrestlers…but is Shane McMahon for his latest fall/leap from a ridiculous height, in front of his wife and children yet.

Moving on, autumn is here, the leaves are turning too quickly… and the last months of 2017 are here.

Christmas trees are up in some local stores (those not selling Halloween gear first). QVC is selling for Christmas, and Hallmark Channel is already plugging their Christmas mega-movie marathons. Amazon, eBay, and elsewhere in the retail cyber-universe are following. Pretty soon, people will maul each other at stores, stand in line to get the new iPhone… or even get something for their kids.

In keeping with the actual spirit of the seasons… the season of light and the season of the Christchild, the wrestling community will reach out to those in need. Independent promotions hold a wide variety of events to benefit various food pantries, fundraisers for homeless or domestic violence shelters…and Toys for Tots drives.

Over the years, promotions in my Philadelphia/South Jersey area ranging from the family-friendly United Wrestling Coalition (for over 20 years) to the hardcore themed Combat Zone Wrestling (for 12 years) to indies of various sizes and types throughout the United States and Canada run such events from October to the Holidays and beyond.

16 such events have been announced:

November

* Hoosier Pro Wrestling does THREE annual Firemen’s Cheer Fund Toys for Tots shows in Columbus, IN on November 4 and December 2. They collected toys at their October 7 show.

* UWE Pro Wrestling presents its annual Headlock for Hunger on November 11 at The Wex in Cadillac, MI. The event benefits Shepard’s Table.

* Primal Conflict Wrestling has scheduled its annual food drive at its November 18 Harpers Ferry, WV event. Fans that bring 2 canned or nonperishable food items will receive a $5 off coupon for Primal Conflict Wrestling merchandise. All donations will go to Jefferson County Community Ministries.

* NOVA Pro Wrestling will again help the Jewish Community Center of Fairfax, VA on November 24 with its FACETS Toy Collection at its “11th Dimension” show at the JCC in Fairfax, VA.

* Classic Championship Wrestling returns to Lebanon, PA on November 24 for Blood, Sweat, and Beers, benefiting Toys for Tots. Please bring a new, unopened toy and get $5 off your ticket.

December

* United Wrestling Coalition of Wrightstown, NJ, which will hold their annual Toys for Tots event on December 2; with a special emphasis this year on behalf of the victims of Harvey, asking for a small donation or note of encouragement to Harvey victims. Go to

https://www.facebook.com/UWCFanCave for further information.

* ECWA runs its annual Toys for Tots show on December 2 in Woodbury Heights, NJ.

* MCW Pro Wrestling has “Season’s Beatings”, its annual Toys for Tots show scheduled for December 2 in Joppa, MD.

* American Premier Wrestling presents BRAWL 30 – Toys for Tots on December 2 at the APW Slam Center , Statesboro, GA. – Doors Open, 4:30 pm. Emerald Match, 4:45 pm. Bell Time, 5:00 pm. $7 Adults/Kids, $3.

* Brew City Wrestling has scheduled its annual Headlock for Hunger food collection at its December 8 show in West Allis, WI.

* Combat Zone Wrestling and DJ Hyde have agreed again to do the annual Toys for Tots collection (in conjunction with the Marine Corps Reserve) for the thirteenth year in a row at Combat Zone Wrestling’s Cage of Death 19 on December 9 at the Rastelli Kids Complex, 1855 Hurffville Rd, Sewell, NJ. Details to come.

* DCW Pro Wrestling presents Rumble for Glory on December 9 at the Milford Community Center, 105 NE Front St. Milford, DE to be benefit the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.

* Imperial Wrestling Revolution will do a Toys for Tots show at its December 10 show in Ardmore, OK. They are also working on starting a partnership with Vettix.org, which gives away free tickets to active duty military personnel and veterans.

For those of you readers who see giving a toy, a can of food, or a warm coat as just one small thing, please understand this: a can of soup means that gets a meal for a day, a box of rice means that a family is fed for a week or more, a warm coat meant a child won’t shiver uncontrollably when they walk to school, or a toy meant that a child is allowed a moment of innocence and joy, often after they’ve gone through fear and deprivation for far too long. Just like the people did and are doing for those in need in Puerto Rico, Texas and Florida…now it’s your turn to do that one small thing.

So… if you’re a independent wrestling promotion, and you HAVEN’T thought of doing a charity-themed holiday show to give back to your community….time to start planning. If you’re an indy fan, and your promotion isn’t named…ask them if they plan to do something this year.

As always, I’ll plug these events here to the point you can recite them in your sleep; no matter what else I may discuss in this blog. Please send them to me ASAP at bobmagee1@hotmail.com or bobmagee856@gmail.com.

Until next time….

