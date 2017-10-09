10/8/17 WWE Raw Live Event Results – Rockford, Illinois
1. Finn Balor defeated Karl Anderson
2. Eight-Man Tag Team Match
Apollo Crews, R-Truth, Heath Slater, and Rhyno defeated Elias, Dash Wilder, Goldust, and Darren Young
3. Non-title Match
Enzo Amore defeated Mustafa Ali
4. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match
Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose defeated Cesaro and Sheamus
5. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Fatal Four-Way Match
Alexa Bliss defeated Sasha Banks, Mickie James, and Nia Jax
6. Matt Hardy and Jason Jordan defeated The Miz and Curtis Axel
7. Last Man Standing Match
Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman
