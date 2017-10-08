WWE SummerSlam 2017 Blu-ray review

WWE SummerSlam 2017 Blu-ray review

RRP £19.99

Billed as the Biggest Event of the Summer, SummerSlam 2017 featured 13 matches with an unprecedented eight championships on the line, equating to a truly stacked card that had high expectations. Unfortunately, despite a colossal, WrestleMania-size four-hour runtime (six if you include the Kickoff Show which had three matches), this year’s SummerSlam suffered from a disappointing combination of strange booking decisions, matches that were shortchanged on time, and matches that quite simply didn’t live up to the hype.

The Miz, Curtis Axel & Bo Dallas vs. The Hardy Boyz & Jason Jordan

This match started 25 minutes into the Kickoff Show, which is also when the doors to the Barclays Center opened. This resulted in 90 percent of the arena being empty for the duration of the match. Regardless of the announcers making it known that a sold-out crowd was indeed filing into the building ‘slowly’, it didn’t do much for the atmosphere of the show, especially when you consider that fans’ first impression of the second biggest event of the year was an empty arena. With the Kickoff Show being two hours long, the in-ring action simply shouldn’t have started so early, especially with a four-hour main show still to come. As for the match itself, it was a basic six-man tag with back-and-forth action leading to a hot tag for Jason Jordan, which went into the finish where The Miz pinned him after the Skull-Crushing Finale. There was nothing fundamentally wrong with the match and it served its purpose of getting Jordan into the Intercontinental Title picture, but it was very by-the-numbers and unremarkable, which is no surprise really when practically no one was in the building to see it. It was certainly an odd spectacle to start off a SummerSlam with barely any noise from the crowd.

Cruiserweight Championship: Akira Tozawa (c) vs. Neville

The final RAW before SummerSlam was pretty much the Biggest Event of the Summer come early as, rather bizarrely, two matches advertised for the PPV itself took place, with Bray Wyatt taking on Finn Balor, and Neville losing his Cruiserweight Title to Akira Tozawa. Perhaps even stranger still, Tozawa would only last as champion for six days as Neville reclaimed the gold on the Kickoff Show in a solid bout. In the aftermath, Tozawa disappeared from the title picture which meant his brief reign as champion was unnecessary and had no meaning. Neville should’ve kept the title to keep his momentum. At least until he lost it to Enzo Amore at No Mercy. Ehem. Anyway, these two worked well together and delivered an athletic match that was more about technical wrestling and hard-hitting strikes than high-flying, which is a positive. Turning heel was the best thing that could’ve happened to Neville and he’s been consistently great ever since. It’s just a shame that he’s often relegated to the pre-show when it comes to PPVs.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The New Day (c) vs. The Usos

The arena filled up just in time for the third and final match of the Kickoff Show as the Usos regained the SmackDown Tag Team Titles in a fantastic match against The New Day. Much like Neville, the Usos turning heel has been incredible and they’ve really been revitalised as a duo. Similarly excellent has been the entire Usos and New Day feud, which has really been a highlight of SmackDown over the last two or three months. At SummerSlam, both teams lit the show on fire and proved why they really should’ve been on the main card with an amazing back-and-forth effort filled with false finishes and unique double team manoeuvres. Between this rivalry and the Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose vs. Cesaro and Sheamus feud, tag team wrestling in WWE has been pretty damn strong as of late, especially in RAW and SmackDown’s respective championship pictures.

John Cena vs. Baron Corbin

Although having John Cena open the main show got the live crowd pumped up, the match didn’t exactly deliver; not that expectations were particularly high to begin with. I can’t help thinking that either the Cruiserweight or SmackDown Tag Team Title match would’ve been a superior option to begin the show, giving fans a hot opener while saving Cena for later in the event when perhaps the crowd were getting a little restless.

The story behind the match was that Baron Corbin was looking to exact revenge on Cena for causing him to unsuccessfully cash in his Money in the Bank contract on SmackDown. The Lone Wolf’s quest for vengeance didn’t last too long, however, as Cena put him away cleanly with an Attitude Adjustment after a bland and basic 10-minute match. To be blunt, Corbin doesn’t have the tools to be a big star, at least not yet, and should be kept far away from the main event scene on SmackDown. He has a habit of looking very lost in matches and evidently can’t be carried to a good match even by the likes of Cena, Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura.

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Naomi (c) vs. Natalya

These two brought out the big guns early, getting right into it with Naomi launching herself at Natalya with a Blockbuster from the ring steps. Natalya quickly retaliated with a pretty innovative slingshot on the apron, sending the champion face-first into the ring post. These ladies only went 10 minutes, but they certainly didn’t waste any time dishing out a series of high-impact, explosive moves. I’d have liked to have seen them given more time, but they made the most of what they had. Natalya becoming a champion again was seriously a long time coming. Both the Canadian and Naomi have flourished since the brand extension and have become an integral part of the SmackDown women’s roster, with Naomi really finding her feet and Natalya finally emerging from the obscurity she definitely didn’t deserve.

Big Cass vs. The Big Show

This was the battle of the seven-footers, complete with Enzo Amore suspended above the ring within the confines of a shark cage. I, for one, have never been a fan of this gimmick. Before the match, Enzo, who was very over with the Brooklyn crowd, cut a promo that started off well but took a bit of a U-turn after a few minutes when he started to stumble his words. Thankfully, Big Cass’ theme music cut him off. The interruption came off like it was an audible called backstage to silence Enzo’s waffling. Once the bell finally rang, the match was really nothing much at all, and went far too long with very little interest from the crowd. The highlight was when Enzo stripped to his underwear and smothered himself in baby oil in order to slip through the steel bars of the shark cage, allowing him to drop into the ring below, only unfortunately – for Enzo at least – Big Cass immediately destroyed him, before putting away The Big Show with a couple of boots to the face and the Empire Elbow.

Randy Orton vs. Rusev

Echoing the Roman Reigns vs. Rusev match – or lack thereof – at SummerSlam 2016, Rusev attacked Randy Orton during his entrance before rolling him into the ring to start the match. Unfortunately for Rusev, Orton quickly recovered and hit an RKO out of nowhere for the win in a grand total of nine seconds. We had to wait until Hell in a Cell to finally see these two face each other.

RAW Women’s Championship: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Sasha Banks

These two were given a little longer than the SmackDown Women’s Title match but didn’t make better use of their time. They worked at a slower pace but delivered a largely unremarkable match with an odd finish, which saw Alexa Bliss quickly submit to the Banks Statement after spending the final few minutes of the match working over Sasha Banks’ left arm, which was very sudden and made no sense given it was the climax of the bout. This seemed more like a RAW match than a SummerSlam attraction. Banks became a four-time champion here but would lose the title back to Bliss on RAW eight days later.

Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt

As noted, this match took place on RAW six days earlier. The only difference here was that we saw the return of Finn Balor’s Demon King persona, which hadn’t been seen since SummerSlam 2016 when he battled Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship. This match, which was unfortunately short and saw Balor emerge victorious after the Coup de Grace, was better than their RAW encounter at least. On paper, a Bray Wyatt vs. Balor feud sounds excellent, but it hasn’t materialised in quite the way you’d expect in terms of quality, and as such has outstayed its welcome as it doesn’t look to end until TLC: Tables, Ladder and Chairs later this month.

RAW Tag Team Championship: Sheamus & Cesaro (c) vs. Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins

It’s funny how just about everyone collectively rolled their eyes when the hard-hitting Sheamus and Cesaro feud culminated in them becoming a tag team. Over the last year, they’ve blossomed into one of the most exciting and entertaining teams WWE has had in years. And with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose reuniting after a three-year estrangement, this match was always going to be a great showing from two great teams. Much like with The New Day and The Usos, I’d be happy seeing these four guys fight forever. And Cesaro. Wow. He’s just beyond incredible. He absolutely deserves to be in the main event scene once his stint with Sheamus is over. This is an excellent prelude to their brutal, teeth-smashing war of a rematch that we saw in September at No Mercy.

United States Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. Kevin Owens

As is the case with the ongoing Bray Wyatt and Finn Balor rivalry, I feel like this feud just went on too long. AJ Styles and Kevin Owens were having match after match, flip-flopping the title, and yet never seemed to really click in the ring the way that you’d expect from two of the most talented workers in WWE today. That’s not to say they ever had a bad match because they didn’t – and SummerSlam was no exception as they had a good showing – but they never set the world on fire, and often setting the world on fire is exactly what these two excel at. Shane McMahon as the (very sweaty) special guest referee was a little distracting, and the match overall seemed like just a stepping stone for the Owens and McMahon feud, as opposed to a match designed to showcase the title and champion on a major stage.

WWE Championship: Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Wow, did this match ever draw a negative backlash from fans, and for the simple reason that Shinsuke Nakamura lost, with many saying that he had been “buried” by the company as a result. To begin a little bit of a rant, the problem I find with a lot of fans today is that they have no patience and seem to want everything to happen yesterday. WWE is all about storytelling, yet a large contingent of fans seem reluctant to just enjoy the ride and actually let a story unfold. Nakamura went right to the top in NXT in a fairly short amount of time and he’s been booked strongly since he came to the main roster. In just a few months, he was the co-main event at SummerSlam in a WWE Title match. WWE clearly has faith in Nakamura, and I wouldn’t call losing a major match to one of the top heels in the company – who cheated to win I might add – being buried. The loss is simply a chapter in his story. What would really be the point in Nakamura winning the WWE Championship so soon after arriving on SmackDown? Where do you go from him – as a babyface – dethroning Jinder Mahal so fast? Nakamura should – and I believe will – become WWE Champion at some point, but it would have been the wrong decision to give him the gold in his very first opportunity, and fans would likely lose interest in him. The drama is in the chase: investing in the hero challenger’s arduous journey to the top as he navigates a hard road littered with obstacles, which in this case are the nefarious tactics of Mahal and his cronies the Singh Brothers. It’s the culmination of this journey that will make his eventual championship victory so much sweeter.

Now, semi-rant over, this wasn’t much of a match and was relatively basic. Nakamura did most of the work and, again, with them only being given 10 minutes, they were very much hindered from the start.

Universal Championship Fatal 4-Way: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe

This was very much the Braun Strowman show, with the Monster Among Men devouring the competition, especially the champion Brock Lesnar, who he put through both announce tables at ringside with two separate powerslams. This of course would lead to their one-on-one match for the title at No Mercy, which was an enormous disappointment given how well WWE has built Strowman into a force of nature and a credible threat to Lesnar. It’s quite rare that wrestlers the size of Strowman get over with fans these days, and people certainly didn’t warm to him upon his arrival as a member of the Wyatt Family in December 2014, but he’s seriously come into his own since the brand extension. WWE is often criticised for its inability to make new stars, but I’d say they’ve done a pretty good job over the last year.

On to the match, it was exactly what it should have been: an all-out, no-holds-barred war between four monsters, destroying everything in their path. All four guys looked great and really elevated the prestige of the Universal Title on its one-year anniversary, ending an ultimately disappointing SummerSlam on a high note.

WWE SummerSlam 2017 is available now on DVD and Blu-ray, with the Blu-ray edition being exclusive to the UK. Get your copy at WWEDVD.co.uk where you can receive a 5% discount on any order by using code ASK1 at the checkout.

Follow me on Twitter: @adz_kelly

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)