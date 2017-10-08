WWE Posts Rare HIAC Match (Video), Charlotte – HIAC Note, Jinder Mahal – Shinsuke Nakamura

– WWE posted this never-before-seen Hell In a Cell match from 2011, which took place as a RAW dark main event. The match features then-WWE Champion John Cena retaining over Dolph Ziggler, Jack Swagger, CM Punk and Alberto Del Rio.

– Charlotte Flair will be in the Social Media Lounge on tonight’s WWE Hell In a Cell Kickoff pre-show. Fans can submit their questions with the #AskCharlotte hashtag. Flair will battle SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya on tonight’s show.

– Below are videos of WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, The Singh Brothers and Shinsuke Nakamura hyping tonight’s match while backstage at a WWE live event on Saturday. Mahal says Nakamura will find out why he’s the greatest champion of all-time. Nakamura comments on Mahal’s reign coming to an end.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 29 times, 29 visits today)