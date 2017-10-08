Video: More footage of Santino and Cornette’s argument

Some more footage of Santino and Cornette. They had to be pulled apart by security. Santino was trying to “settle the score” with Cornette for the incident 12 years ago. But Jimmy wasn’t having it.

For those who don’t know years ago when Cornette ran OVW he slapped Santino backstage after he broke character and laughed at the Boogeyman in front of the OVW audience. Cornette was fired soon after from WWE.

Credit: Shaun Sisk for the footage





