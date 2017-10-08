Title Change In the WWE Hell In a Cell Opener Tonight (Photos)

Oct 8, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

The Usos defeated The New Day in the opening match of tonight’s WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view in Detroit to become the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions. The match took place inside the Cell structure.

The Usos are now five-time tag team champions but this is their third run with the blue brand titles. The New Day just won the titles back on the September 12th SmackDown episode.

Below are photos and videos from tonight’s match:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 35 times, 35 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

James Storm on BFG, turning down WWE, babyface vs. heel, future goals, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal