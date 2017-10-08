This Day In Wrestling History – October 8th

1990 – In a tournament final, Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler defeats Austin Idol, to win the vacant USWA Unified World Heavyweight Championship.

1991 – On a taping of Main Event (airing November 10th), The York Foundation (Richard Morton, Tommy Rich & Terry Taylor) defeat Big Josh, Dustin Rhodes & Tom Zenk, to win the WCW World Six-Man Tag Team Championship. The York Foundation would hold the titles until they are retired on December 1, 1991.

1999 – Tammy Lynn Sytch is interviewed by an off-camera Paul Heyman, during tonight’s ECW on TNN. During the interview, Sytch talked about women in the business using drugs in order to stay in shape, and discussed the death of Louie Spicolli after he overdosed on Soma and wine. Sytch also talked about having a drinking problem, before proclaiming at the end of the interview that she was “back.” ECW received a great deal of criticism for the interview.

2001 – On RAW, Stone Cold Steve Austin defeats Kurt Angle, to win the WWF Championship. Also, The Hardy Boyz (Matt & Jeff) defeat Booker T & Test, to win the WCW Tag Team Championship.

2001 – Tokimitsu Ishizawa defeats Masayuki Naruse, to win the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship. Ishizawa would defend the title under the name Kendo Kashin.

2005 – In a Title-vs-Title Match, Black Tiger defeats Tiger Mask IV, to retain the NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship and also win the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship.

2005 – The NWA 57th Anniversary Show is held in Nashville, Tennessee.

– Tommy Marr defeats JT Wolfen, to win the NWA North American Heavyweight Championship.

– In a Triple Threat Match, Rick Murdock defeats Conscience and The Juggulator, to win the vacant NWA National Heavyweight Championship.

– Chris Escobar & Shane Falco defeat Daron Smythe & Tim Warcloud, to win the NWA North American Tag Team Championship.

– In a Triple Threat Match, Christie Ricci defeats Lexie Fyfe and Tasha Symone, to win the NWA World Women’s Championship.

– In a Nashville Street Fight, The Naturals (Chase Stevens & Andy Douglas) defeat Cassidy Riley & Eric Young, to win the vacant NWA World Tag Team Championship.

2006 – WWE No Mercy, a SmackDown-exclusive pay-per-view, is held in Raleigh, NC in front of 9,000 fans.

Dark Match:

– Jimmy Wang Yang defeats Sylvain.

No Mercy PPV:

– Matt Hardy defeats Gregory Helms.

– Paul London & Brian Kendrick (with Ashley Massaro) defeat KC James & Idol Stevens (with Michelle McCool), to retain the WWE Tag Team Championship.

– MVP defeats Marty Garner.

– Mr. Kennedy defeats The Undertaker via disqualification.

– Rey Mysterio defeats Chavo Guerrero (with Vickie Guerrero) in a Falls Count Anywhere Match.

– In a Fatal 4-Way Match, King Booker (with Queen Sharmell) defeats Bobby Lashley, Batista, and Finlay, to retain the World Heavyweight Championship.

2007 – Hiroshi Tanahashi defeats Yuji Nagata, to win the IWGP Heavyweight Championship.

2009 – On Impact!, Amazing Red defeats Samoa Joe, to win the TNA X Division Championship.

2012 – Mayback Taniguchi & KENTA defeat Magnus & Samoa Joe, to win the GHC Tag Team Championship.

2012 – Low Ki defeats Kota Ibushi, to win the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship. Also, Lance Archer & Davey Boy Smith, Jr. defeat Ten-Koji (Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima), to win the IWGP Tag Team Championship.

2016 – The World Class Tag Team (Gedo & Jado) defeat Atsushi Kotege & Daisuke Harada, to win the GHC Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: 7-time (and current) WWE Intercontinental Champion, The Miz (37 years old); former ROH World Tag Team Champion HC Loc (43 years old); and former WWE star Paul Burchill (38 years old).

Today would have been the 51st birthday for AAA Hall of Famer Art Barr.

