PCW “DEMONIZED” Results – Wilmington, CA – 10/6/17

1. Flip Gordon defeated Jay White

2. Chris Bey defeated Hammerstone (via disqualification)

3. Jacob Fatu defeated Jeff Cobb and Willie Mack

4. The Captain of the Winning Team Receives a Heavyweight Championship Match on December 1st at “REFUSE TO LOSE”

Penta El Zero M (C), Rey Fenix & Daga defeated Sami Callihan (C), Dave Crist & Eli Everfly

5. PCW Tag Team Championship Match

Warbeast (Josef & Brody King) (c) vs. Sandman & Masada (No Contest)

6. PCW Light Heavyweight Championship Match

Douglas James (c) defeated Shane Strickland

7. PCW Heavyweight Championship Match

John Hennigan (c) defeated Brian Cage

