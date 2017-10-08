Natalya talks about her favorites in the ring

“It’s funny because I work with so many talented people. Everybody from Randy Orton, Dolph Ziggler and Jinder Mahal. Mahal has blown me away this year. He actually started his training with my family in ‘The Dungeon’ the same time I did. To watch him succeed is really cool. For me, the person who I love to watch is Cesaro. Whenever he’s the ring, cool stuff happens. Can you think of anyone other than myself, I got my teeth knocked out last October and finished the match. But Cesaro, I watched last week his teeth get shoved up into his gums and he doesn’t miss a beat. He’s just so good. Cesaro is just fun to watch. He and Sheamus formed an awesome tag team and have just grown. Whenever they are on I don’t want to miss what they are doing.”

source: mlive.com





(Visited 22 times, 22 visits today)