Magnus explains why he left Impact Wrestling

“The business model there was vulnerable. They had one major client which was Spike TV, and the big vulnerability there was that if that relationship ended then we knew it wasn’t gonna be around. I was safe for another year and a bit because I had a guaranteed contract, and I kind of said when this expires let’s go our separate ways.”

source: clickon.co





