LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE HELL IN A CELL PPV 10/8

Oct 8, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

Join us tonight at 7pm EST for live WWE Hell In a Cell coverage from Detroit. Below is the current card:

Falls Count Anywhere Hell In a Cell Match
Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens

Hell In a Cell for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles
The Usos vs. The New Day

WWE Title Match
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder Mahal

SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Charlotte Flair vs. Natalya

WWE United States Title Match
Baron Corbin vs. AJ Styles

Randy Orton vs. Rusev

Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler

Breezango brings back The Fashion Files

Kickoff Pre-show
Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable vs. Zack Ryder and Mojo Rawley

