Linda McMahon talks about when she and Vince filed for bankruptcy

“That was really a tough time, especially because I was pregnant with our second child. We lost our home; my car was repossessed in the driveway. We were knocked down, but we were not defeated. We got right back to work starting over, building our business from scratch.”

source: nhregister.com

