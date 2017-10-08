Chris Jericho not worried about his WWE Hall of Fame induction

Oct 8, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

“I don’t think about stuff like that, like I said. If it happens, I probably wouldn’t show up. I don’t like these big pomp and circumstance things like retirement matches, and everybody kissing your ass telling you how great you are, because I know how great I am, so I don’t need people telling me that. So, depending on what mood I’m in, I’ve always been the anti-star for that kind of thing anyways. But yeah, I’ll leave that to somebody else, but not me. I’ll show up, maybe, depends how I feel.”

source: aestheticmagazinetoronto.com

