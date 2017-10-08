Brock Lesnar becomes longest-reigning WWE Universal champion

– There have only been four WWE Universal champions ever since the title was introduced in August 2016 and today, Brock Lesnar just became the longest reigning champion. Lesnar is now at 189 days as champion, beating Kevin Owens’ previous record of 188 days. Owens won the title on Monday Night Raw on August 29, 2016 and lost it to Goldberg at Fastlane on March 5, 2017. Goldberg’s reign lasted 28 days, taking him to WrestleMania 34 before doing the job to Lesnar on April 2. Brock has been the champion ever since, defending the title only three times – against Samoa Joe at Great Balls of Fire, in a fatal 4-way against Reigns, Strowman, and Joe at SummerSlam, and at No Mercy against Strowman. The inaugural WWE Universal champion is Finn Balor but his reign lasted only 24 hours after he was forced to vacate it following a shoulder injury.





