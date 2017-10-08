10/7/17 XICW results from Detroit, MI (Bagwell, Douglas, Snow, Abyss, more)

DETROIT – Xtreme Intense Championship Wrestling at Cobo Hall: In the afternoon show…Travis Titan & Blake Acumen defeated Jay Maynard & Dougie the Creep…Ric Matrix pinned Matt Hagen…Juntai defeated Jack Price, Marcus Everett, & Alex Weir…Jackson Stone pinned Dru Skillz…Kef Sweat & Jeff Brooks defeated Willie Watts/El Ridiculoso & Zach Main/Alex Beardslee…The Bug pinned Levi Blue…Chuck Wagon defeated Rod Street & Deputy Dave. Proving Ground champion Malcom Monroe III pinned Dre Jacobs…In the evening show…Shimmer champion Mercedes Martinez pinned Mia Yim…Bobby Lee pinned Caleb Stills…Kid Canuck pinned Bill Skullion…Joe Coleman pinned Jeff Brooks…Kongo Kong pinned Zach Gowen…Roughouse Rob won a battle royal…Andy Muskat pinned Jimi V…Buff Bagwell, Johnny Devine, Cody Deaner, & Petey Williams defeated Mysterious Movado, Jaimy Coxxx, & Eddie Venom…Intense champion Shane Douglas pinned Al Snow…Rockstar Spud defeated Gavin Quinn & Hakim Zane to win the Midwest belt…Tag team champions The DBA & Malcom Monroe III defeated Abyss & Crazy Steve in a steel cage match.

Notes: There was a legends convention in between the shows with the following making an appearance: Jim Cornette, Santino Marella,Dominic Denucci, Jim Lancaster, Mickey Doyle, Dave Drason, Al Snow, Shane Douglas, Buff Bagwell, Terry Sullivan (ring announcer for BTW wrestling when the Sheik ran), the daughter of the Oklahoma Kid, Rockstar Spud, Abyss, Crazy Steve and many others.

