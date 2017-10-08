10/7/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – Canton, Ohio

Oct 8, 2017 - by Michael Riba

1. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match
The New Day defeated The Usos

2. Bobby Roode defeated Aiden English

3. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Breezango and Chad Gable defeated Mike Kanellis and The Ascension

4. Last Man Standing Match
Randy Orton defeated Rusev

5. Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Naomi defeated Lana, Natalya, and Tamina

6. WWE United States Championship Fatal Four-Way Match
AJ Styles defeated Baron Corbin, Sami Zayn, and Tye Dillinger

7. WWE Championship Match
Jinder Mahal defeated Shinsuke Nakamura

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)

Post Category: News, Results     Tags: , ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

James Storm on BFG, turning down WWE, babyface vs. heel, future goals, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal