10/7/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – Canton, Ohio

1. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match

The New Day defeated The Usos

2. Bobby Roode defeated Aiden English

3. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Breezango and Chad Gable defeated Mike Kanellis and The Ascension

4. Last Man Standing Match

Randy Orton defeated Rusev

5. Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Naomi defeated Lana, Natalya, and Tamina

6. WWE United States Championship Fatal Four-Way Match

AJ Styles defeated Baron Corbin, Sami Zayn, and Tye Dillinger

7. WWE Championship Match

Jinder Mahal defeated Shinsuke Nakamura

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)