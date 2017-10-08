10/7/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – Canton, Ohio
1. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match
The New Day defeated The Usos
2. Bobby Roode defeated Aiden English
3. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Breezango and Chad Gable defeated Mike Kanellis and The Ascension
4. Last Man Standing Match
Randy Orton defeated Rusev
5. Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Naomi defeated Lana, Natalya, and Tamina
6. WWE United States Championship Fatal Four-Way Match
AJ Styles defeated Baron Corbin, Sami Zayn, and Tye Dillinger
7. WWE Championship Match
Jinder Mahal defeated Shinsuke Nakamura
(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)