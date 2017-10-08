10/7/17 WWE Raw Live Event Results – Tulsa, Oklahoma
1. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match
Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins defeated Cesaro and Sheamus
2. Eight-Man Tag Team Match
Apollo Crews, Heath Slater, R-Truth, and Rhyno defeated Darren Young, Dash Wilder, Elias, and Goldust
3. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Enzo Amore defeated Mustafa Ali
4. Jason Jordan and Matt Hardy defeated Curtis Axel and The Miz
5. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Fatal Four-Way Match
Alexa Bliss defeated Mickie James, Nia Jax, and Sasha Banks
6. Finn Balor defeated Karl Anderson
7. Last Man Standing Match
Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman
