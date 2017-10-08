10/7/17 WWE NXT Live Event Results – Fort Pierce, Florida
1. Lio Rush defeated Raul Mendoza
2. Battle Royal – Winner Faces Kairi Sane Later in the Show
Vanessa Borne won
3. No Way Jose defeated Buddy Murphy
4. The Velveteen Dream defeated Roderick Strong
5. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O’Reilly defeated Alexander Wolfe, Eric Young, and Killian Dain
6. Heavy Machinery defeated Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake
7. Lars Sullivan defeated Kona Reeves
8. Kairi Sane defeated Vanessa Borne
9. Drew McIntyre and Johnny Gargano defeated Andrade “Cien” Almas and Hideo Itami
