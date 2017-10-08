10/7/17 WWE NXT Live Event Results – Fort Pierce, Florida

Oct 8, 2017 - by Michael Riba

1. Lio Rush defeated Raul Mendoza

2. Battle Royal – Winner Faces Kairi Sane Later in the Show
Vanessa Borne won

3. No Way Jose defeated Buddy Murphy

4. The Velveteen Dream defeated Roderick Strong

5. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O’Reilly defeated Alexander Wolfe, Eric Young, and Killian Dain

6. Heavy Machinery defeated Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake

7. Lars Sullivan defeated Kona Reeves

8. Kairi Sane defeated Vanessa Borne

9. Drew McIntyre and Johnny Gargano defeated Andrade “Cien” Almas and Hideo Itami

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)

Post Category: News, Results     Tags: , ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

James Storm on BFG, turning down WWE, babyface vs. heel, future goals, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal