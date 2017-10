Video: Santino and Jim Cornette get into a heated argument

At XICW Cobo Legends Convention in Detroit Santino and Jim Cornette get into a HEATED argument.

For those who don’t know years ago when Cornette ran OVW he slapped Santino backstage after he broke character and laughed at the Boogeyman in front of the OVW audience. Cornette was fired soon after from WWE.

