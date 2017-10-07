This Day In Wrestling History – October 7th

1979 – The Spoiler defeats El Halcon, to win the NWA American Heavyweight Championship.

1984 – In a tournament final, Wahoo McDaniel defeats Manny Fernandez, to win the vacant NWA United States Title

1988 – On a Prime Time Wrestling taping (airing November 8th), Rockin’ Robin defeats Sensational Sherri. to win the WWF Women’s Championship. Robin remains champion until the title is deactivated in February 19990.

1996 – In the Monday Night Wars, WCW Monday Nitro (3.5 TV rating) beats WWF Monday Night RAW (2.1 rating).

2000 – The first episode of Women of Wrestling (WOW) airs in first-run syndication. In the main event, Terri Gold wins a 20-Woman Battle Royal, to become the first WOW World Champion.

2001 – Shocker defeats Villano III, to win the CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship.

2001 – Former WCCW star ‘Gentleman’ Chris Adams is shot and killed during a drunken brawl with a friend. Adams was 46 years old.

2004 – On SmackDown, Carlito Caribbean Cool (in his TV debut) defeats John Cena, to win the WWE United States Championship.

2007 – WWE No Mercy is held in Rosemont, Illinois, in front of 12,500 fans.

– Vince McMahon & William Regal award the vacant WWE Championship to Randy Orton. But in the first match of the night, Triple H pins Orton, to win the title.

– CM Punk defeats Big Daddy V, by disqualification, to retain the ECW Championship.

– Triple H defeats Umaga, to retain the WWE Championship.

– Beth Phoenix defeats Candice Michelle, to win the WWE Women’s Championship.

– In a Punjabi Prison Match, Batista defeats The Great Khali, to retain the World Heavyweight Championship.

– Randy Orton, invoking his rematch clause, defeats Triple H in a Last Man Standing Match, to win the WWE Championship.

2011 – In a tournament final, Kevin Douglas defeats Chase Owens, to win the vacant NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship.

2012 – In a tournament final, Seiya Sanada defeats Yasufumi Nakanoue, to become the first AJPW Gaora TV Champion.

2012 – In a Four-Way Elimination Match, Halloween & Mari Apache defeat Alan Stone & Jennifer Blake, Atomic Boy & Faby Apache and Fenix & Lolita, to win the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championship; Sexy Star served as special guest referee. Also, Joe Lider & Vampiro defeat La Legion Extranjera (Abyss & Chessman), to win the AAA World Tag Team Championship.

2015 – A legal injunction is filed by Ethan Carter III that bans Matt Hardy from appearing on Impact Wrestling for a month, and also forces Matt to vacate the TNA World Heavyweight Championship. This comes after EC3 lost the title at Bound For Glory, in part due to Jeff Hardy (special guest referee) hitting EC3 with a chair twice, along with performing a twist of fate. Thirty-two TNA stars begin competing in the TNA World Title Series to determine the new champion.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: SmackDown star Aiden English (30 years old); former ECW World & Television Champion and former SmackDown Tag Team Champion, Rhino (42 years old); former WWE Divas Champion Kaitlyn (31 years old); and one-time NWA World Women’s Champion Malia Hosaka (48 years old).

