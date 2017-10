Stephanie McMahon thinks Conor McGregor would be a great fit in WWE

Speaking at the Leaders In Sports convention, Stephanie McMahon says Conor McGregor would be a great fit in WWE:

“I think Conor would be a perfect fit with WWE. He certainly has the personality and the athletic ability, the appeal. He speaks his mind, he’s very genuine and authentic and he has a hell of a Vince McMahon swagger.”

