Owens talks about how proud he was to work with McMahon

“There’s a lot of things in my WWE career I’m very proud of, things I accomplished that not many people get to live out in their careers. I’ve done it in a relatively short period of time, so that’s really cool. But being in the ring with Vince McMahon and the ensuing situation there was definitely at the top of the list of things I’ll look back on when I’m older and I’m not wrestling anymore. When I was 11 years old, I started watching WWE. He’s been the figurehead of this company. He’s been the man behind the thing I was obsessed with for years and years and years.”

source: ESPN





