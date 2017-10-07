Dana White comments on Brock Lesnar’s contractual status

During an appearance on The Dan Le Batard Show on ESPN radio, UFC President Dana White revealed that Brock Lesnar is under contract to WWE until August 2018, and not till April just past WrestleMania as everyone thought.

White discussed a bit Brock Lesnar when the topic of Jon Jones came up and what could have happened had Jones not messed up again. White admitted that Jones was going to the heavyweight division and when the hosts pressed White about the Lesnar/Jones fight, White said, “Well, Lesnar was still under contract to the WWE until next August. Who knows what would have happened.”

The hosts once again asked White if that was the plan and White replied saying that WWE did not want to do that agreement again, where Lesnar went to the UFC while still under a WWE deal because “it didn’t look good for anybody.”

Lesnar was popped for failing a drug test and his win against Mark Hunt at UFC 200 was struck off the record and changed to a no contest.





