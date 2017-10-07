10/6/17 WWE Raw Live Event Results – Arlington, Texas
1. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match
Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins defeated Cesaro and Sheamus
2. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Enzo Amore defeated Mustafa Ali
3. Eight-Man Tag Team Match
Rhyno, Heath Slater, R-Truth, and Apollo Crews defeated Dash Wilder, Elias, Darren Young, and Goldust
4. Matt Hardy and Jason Jordan defeated The Miz and Curtis Axel
5. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Fatal Four-Way Match
Alexa Bliss defeated Nia Jax, Mickie James, and Sasha Banks
6. Finn Balor defeated Karl Anderson
7. Last Man Standing Match
Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman
