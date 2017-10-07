10/6/17 WWE NXT Live Event Results – Coral Gables, Florida

Oct 7, 2017 - by Michael Riba

1. The Street Profits defeated Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli

2. Ruby Riot defeated Sonya Deville

3. Lars Sullivan defeated Oney Lorcan

4. No Way Jose defeated A Local Competitor

5. Heavy Machinery defeated Steve Cutler and Wesley Black
After the match, The Undisputed Era attacked all four men and issued a warning for the main event.

6. Roderick Strong defeated The Velveteen Dream

7. Ember Moon defeated Mandy Rose

8. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Drew McIntyre, Kassius Ohno, and Johnny Gargano defeated Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O’Reilly
After the match, The Undisputed Era went to leave, but Heavy Machinery met them at the top of the ramp and backed them into the ring for McIntyre, Ohno, and Gargano to beat them down again.

