10/6/17 WWE NXT Live Event Results – Coral Gables, Florida

1. The Street Profits defeated Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli

2. Ruby Riot defeated Sonya Deville

3. Lars Sullivan defeated Oney Lorcan

4. No Way Jose defeated A Local Competitor

5. Heavy Machinery defeated Steve Cutler and Wesley Black

After the match, The Undisputed Era attacked all four men and issued a warning for the main event.

6. Roderick Strong defeated The Velveteen Dream

7. Ember Moon defeated Mandy Rose

8. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Drew McIntyre, Kassius Ohno, and Johnny Gargano defeated Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O’Reilly

After the match, The Undisputed Era went to leave, but Heavy Machinery met them at the top of the ramp and backed them into the ring for McIntyre, Ohno, and Gargano to beat them down again.

